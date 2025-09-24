True Promise IV to be executed with more precision if Israel attacks again: Qalibaf

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has praised the success of Operation True Promise III and warned that any new aggression by the enemy would be met with an even more powerful and precise response under Operation True Promise IV.

Speaking in a televised program, Qalibaf commended the bravery of young Iranian fighters who played a decisive role in the latest operation, saying they displayed courage surpassing even the sappers of the Sacred Defense era.

“Our firepower at the launchers was far beyond what the enemy had imagined—whether when we targeted American bases or during the final missile strikes in the early hours of the operation,” he said.

He noted that Iran’s unprecedented missile capability was demonstrated with the precision strike on Be’er al-Sabe (Beersheba), a critical site for the Zionist regime.

From True Promise I to True Promise III

Qalibaf highlighted the progress in Iran’s missile program, recalling that during Operation True Promise I, 40 to 50 percent of Iranian missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets. In contrast, during True Promise III, a single missile successfully struck Be’er al-Sabe, underscoring Iran’s tactical and technical superiority.

“This was not about reducing firepower,” he said. “It was about showing our mastery and precision.”

The Speaker underlined that Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities are now at a highly advanced stage. “If the enemy dares to attack again, Operation True Promise IV will be executed more forcefully and with greater accuracy than before,” he warned.

Qalibaf also stressed the high level of coordination between Iran’s armed forces and political leadership. “President Pezeshkian has never hesitated to support the armed forces, whether materially or politically,” he said. “Our decisions are clear: if they strike, we strike back, no matter how long the war may last.”

He recalled that in the recent conflict, Iran launched 14 missiles around 7 a.m. in response to continued enemy fire. “Even after our retaliatory strikes, Israel made another mistake—and we responded again. This was no time for hesitation. Commanders acted responsibly and decisively,” he added.

‘Israel remains a ruthless threat to Iran, broader region’

Qalibaf warned that the Zionist regime remains a ruthless threat to Iran and the wider region, accusing it of disregarding the sovereignty of other nations. “This regime is dangerous for the Islamic Republic, for our society, and for the entire region,” he said.

He also emphasized that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution had urged officials and commentators to speak with accurate information, ensuring that public analyses reflect reality.

‘Hamas is a liberation movement’

Addressing accusations against Hamas, Qalibaf strongly rejected claims that the Palestinian movement is a terrorist group. “Hamas is a liberation movement, rooted in Islamic and Qur’anic values, fighting to free occupied Palestine,” he said.

He explained that Hamas carried out the October 7 operation independently and in complete secrecy, without informing Iran or even Hezbollah. “The assumption that this was an Israeli ploy is absolutely false,” he stressed.

Qalibaf added that Hamas’s success exposed the Zionist regime’s intelligence failures: “Despite its claims of dominance, Israel failed to detect or stop the operation. This was a testament to Hamas’s capability and Israel’s weakness.”

’12 Day War saw full coordination between all branches’

Throughout the 12-day war, Qalibaf said, there was full coordination between the Supreme National Security Council, the heads of branches of government, the Foreign Ministry, and the armed forces. He underlined that decisions were taken quickly, with the Leader’s guidance ensuring unity and effectiveness.

He concluded by reiterating that Iran’s path is clear: “If the enemy attacks again, True Promise IV will be carried out with greater strength, precision, and determination.”