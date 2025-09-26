What’s in Tehran art galleries

Hoor Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mehdi Hosseini. The exhibition will be running until October 17 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Sahar Yamini is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Mysteria” will run until October 7 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Bashgah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shiva Sarlak.

Entitled “Amidst Darkness, Seeking Light”, the exhibition will be running until October 10 at the gallery located at No.13, Hosseini St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Amir Abbasi Asr is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Rising from Blood” will run until October 7 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Siavash Hatam is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Under the Layers of The Burnt City” will run until October 10 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Jeiran Eyvazi and Sara Kazemi is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Territories of Dream”, the exhibition will run until October 3 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Paintings by Pouria Ebrahimi are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “The Light Dances”, the exhibition runs until October 8 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Asr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibit entitled “Portrait in the Abyss” will run until October 10 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Paintings by Ahmadreza Ahmadi is currently on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit named “From My Dreams Violets Have Bloom” will run until October 6 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Hadi Heidari is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 8 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

