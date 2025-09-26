IAF cinematheque reviews “The Best Years of a Life”

TEHRAN- “The Best Years of a Life,” a 2019 drama film by French filmmaker Claude Lelouch, was reviewed during a session at the Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Friday.

The screening of the film was followed by a review session.

"The Best Years of a Life" (Les Plus Belles Années d'une vie) is notable as the 49th work by Lelouch and serves as the third installment in his "Un homme et une femme" series, following the acclaimed classics from 1966 and its 1986 sequel. The movie was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, selected for the official hors competition section, highlighting its significance in contemporary cinema.

The story centers around Jean-Louis Duroc, played by Jean-Louis Trintignant, a former charming racing driver now living in a retirement home in Varengeville-sur-Mer, Normandy. As an octogenarian facing the twilight of his life, Jean-Louis is nostalgic for his past and dreams of rekindling the love of his youth, Anne Gauthier, portrayed by Anouk Aimée.

Their love story dates back over 52 years, beginning when they met at a boarding school in Deauville, where their children, Antoine and Françoise, also studied. The film beautifully captures their emotional reunion organized by their son Antoine, filled with poignant moments set against the scenic Normandy landscapes, beaches of Deauville, and nostalgic references such as vintage telegrams, old phone numbers, and classic cars.

The film’s technical aspects include a screenplay by Lelouch himself, with music by Francis Lai and Calogero, contributing to its nostalgic and romantic atmosphere. The cast also features Marianne Denicourt, Souad Amidou, Monica Bellucci, and Tess Lauvergne.

Critics received the film positively, with a score of 3.4 out of 5 on AlloCiné, and favorable reviews from Première and Télérama, praising Lelouch’s direction as his best in nearly two decades. The film was shot in late 2018 across Normandy and Paris, with Lelouch personally constructing the retirement home setting for authenticity.

As a touching homage to love and aging, "The Best Years of a Life" continues Lelouch’s legacy of exploring human connections, making it a significant addition to the "Un homme et une femme" saga and a moving reflection on life's enduring passions.

Claude Lelouch is a renowned French filmmaker, actor, and producer. Lelouch rose to fame in the 1960s with his acclaimed film “A Man and a Woman” (1966), which won two Oscars and the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Known for his innovative style, Lelouch has directed over 50 films, including “Les Uns et les Autres” (1981). His work often sparks both admiration and criticism.

