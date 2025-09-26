Mashhad eyes sisterhood agreement with Mecca, Medina

TEHRAN – Ahmad Masoumifar, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ office in northeast Iran, has proposed establishing a sisterhood agreement between Mashhad and the Saudi cities of Mecca or Medina.

He said such an agreement would strengthen urban diplomacy and promote pilgrim exchange between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark 95th anniversary of National Saudi Day, which was held at Misaq Hotel in Mashhad, the Saudi's consulate, he stated: “With the presence of the Saudi Consul General in Mashhad, we can hope more than ever for the development of economic and trade relations with the corresponding places in Saudi Arabia, such as Mecca, Medina, and Jeddah,” Miras-e Arya (CHTN) reported.

Masoumifar added that Khorasan Razavi province, with 6,000 economic enterprises and over 43 industrial townships and tourism, pilgrimage, health, historical and ancient capacities, can create a high potential for promoting ties with Saudi Arabia.

He said that the commitment to building bridges of communication between the parties always strengthens the view of developing bilateral relations; at the same time as the changes in the formation of the new world order, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can take joint steps to create and strengthen the unity of the Islamic Ummah, while preventing the efforts and interference of the hegemonic powers that aim to divide Muslim nations.

Masoumifar stated that also, the joint action of Islamic countries against the Zionist regime's genocide can lead to strengthening the unity of the Islamic Ummah against this criminal and infanticidal regime. The axis of the upcoming world order is the transition from global hegemony to the Islamic region, he said, adding that in this framework, the normalization and development of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the King of Saudi Arabia is evaluated as a great achievement.

He said: “Today, we celebrate the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and respect the deep Islamic history and cultural heritage of this country, because Mecca is the center of unity and solidarity of the world's Muslims, and Medina is respected by Muslims all over the world. Similarly, the holy city of Mashhad and the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), as the spiritual capital of Iran, has a unique position among the Muslims of the world and attracts pilgrims and enthusiasts from all over the world.”

Masoumifar said that promoting the pilgrimage is one of the important ways for ties between two nations.

“By working together and facilitating the pilgrimage for traveling to the holy cities of the two countries, we can strengthen deeper cultural relations and the bonds of faith that bring our people closer together. By concluding a sisterhood agreement between the holy cities of Mecca or Medina with the holy city of Mashhad, we can develop city diplomacy and cultural development of pilgrimage between these two Muslim nations.”

He reminded that it is necessary to appreciate the very positive cooperation of the Saudi Arabian country during the Hajj and the establishment of flights from the northeast of Iran to the land of revelation and the pursuit of Umrah visas.

“Our view of the future is to expand cooperation in cultural and economic fields. In this regard, we believe that a business visa is necessary to promote and prosper trade between the parties, especially for the private sector of the two countries, in order to honor trade and economic delegations and hold joint economic and exhibitions between the parties

According to a definition by international organizations of the benefits inherent in sisterhood and brotherhood of cities, it accelerates cultural exchange in the form of street naming, exchange of symbols, cultural tours and other cultural programs.

KD

