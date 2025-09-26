Iran, Indonasia see tourism as bridge for stronger ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Indonesia can build closer relations by promoting cooperation in tourism, a senior Indonesia's official told the Tehran Times in an interview.

Dedi Ahmad Kurnia, assistant deputy for international tourism marketing at Indonasia's Ministry of Tourism, said historical and cultural similarities between the two countries provide a strong basis for joint initiatives.

He said facilitating access, strengthening media exchanges, and developing joint tourism packages could help expand cooperation and shape future relations.

Historical and cultural background

At the beginning of the interview, this official of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism referred to the historical roots between the two nations and said:

“I have heard that even during the reign of the Minangkabau Kingdom, there were close relations between the land of Persia and Indonesia. This cultural and historical closeness is a valuable asset for us that can be revived in a new form in the modern era.”

He continued: “History is full of common points between the two countries. These similarities themselves are a golden opportunity for initiating broader cooperation. From this shared past, we can build frameworks for future cooperation in the fields of culture, economy, and tourism.”

Tourism, a tool for understanding and peace

According to this Indonesian official, the tourism industry is more than just an economic activity. He said: “We believe tourism can be an effective tool for global peace. When nations get to know each other closely and understand one another’s cultural values, the ground is prepared for reducing misunderstandings and increasing global solidarity. With their rich history and culture, Iran and Indonesia have the capacity to present, through tourism, a model of peace and friendship at the international level.”

Obstacles ahead and hope for the future

The official emphasized that the development of tourism between countries—particularly between Iran and Indonesia—faces challenges. He explained:

“Certain issues such as security, regulatory reforms, or updates to immigration laws remain challenges that require dialogue and joint cooperation. However, fortunately in the current period, the Ministry of Immigration in Indonesia is operating as an independent body, and this is promising for further facilitation in the process of foreign tourists’ entry.”

According to him, Indonesia is making efforts to simplify and accelerate the entry process for tourists by utilizing digital technologies and launching online immigration systems:

“Today, some countries, including ASEAN members and about 60 to 70 other countries, benefit from special entry facilities. We hope that in the near future, Iranian tourists will also be able to travel to Indonesia with greater ease.”

Joint tourism packages: from idea to implementation

The Indonesian tourism official pointed to one practical measure for expanding relations with Iran: “One of the quick ways to begin cooperation is designing joint tourism packages. We can invite Iranian journalists to help introduce Indonesia’s attractions in Iranian media. Similarly, inviting Iranian tour operators for field visits to Indonesia’s tourism destinations can create a direct ground for cooperation between tourism industry stakeholders of the two countries.”

He expressed hope that this process would eventually lead to the formation of joint tours between Iran and Indonesia: “Following these exchanges, Iranian and Indonesian companies can collaborate to design joint travel packages. These packages may include Iranians traveling to Indonesia or Indonesians traveling to Iran, thus contributing to the sustainable development of bilateral tourism.”

Media, a bridge between nations

In his view, media play a crucial role in introducing tourism attractions and strengthening mutual understanding between nations:

“Whether digital media or traditional ones such as print and websites, they can serve as important tools of cooperation. Through content exchange, publication of reports, and showcasing attractions, we can enhance the familiarity of people from both countries. Such media collaboration can boost tourist interest and strengthen cultural ties.”

Indonesia’s experience during the pandemic

In the continuation of the interview, he referred to Indonesia’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and said:

“The pandemic brought severe stagnation to the tourism industry across the world. But Indonesia managed to begin recovery earlier than many other countries. One reason for this success was the strategy pursued by the then Minister of Tourism, Mr. Sandiaga Uno. He emphasized three principles: adaptation, innovation, and collaboration.”

He continued: “In conditions of widespread restrictions, we were forced to adapt to the new environment. Businesses had to innovate—use digital methods, and even hold their meetings online. At the same time, cooperation among the government, universities, the private sector, and civil society became highly significant. This multi-sector collaboration enabled us to overcome the crisis more swiftly.”

Focus on domestic tourism and digital innovation

The official added: “Two key factors played an important role in our success: first, special attention to health standards, and second, a focus on domestic tourism. Given Indonesia’s large population, we were able to revive the tourism economy sooner by attracting domestic tourists. Alongside this, digital innovation also helped us discover new pathways for developing tourism.”

The link between culture and nature in Indonesia

In another part of the interview, he referred to the influence of geography and nature on Indonesian culture:

“Indonesia is a country whose cultures have been strongly shaped by nature. People living near the sea have a culture different from those who live in mountainous regions. This natural and cultural diversity makes Indonesia a unique destination for tourists.”

He then pointed out the geographical differences between Iran and Indonesia and, addressing the Tehran Times journalist, said:

“You mentioned that you were born in a region of Iran where winters bring snow and freezing weather. For us who live on the equator, this is a completely different experience, since snow is never seen in Indonesia. On the other hand, Indonesia has vast seas, beaches, and a fascinating underwater world that can be a special attraction for Iranian tourists.”

He added with a smile regarding his knowledge of Iranian tourism: “To be honest, I did not know much about Iran and only when I heard that you have snow did I realize how unique your natural diversity is. I think these very differences—snow in Iran and the sea in Indonesia—can become a basis for curiosity, mutual understanding, and even tourism cooperation between the two nations.”

Conclusion

In closing, the Assistant Deputy of Communication Strategy of the Ministry of Tourism of Indonesia once again emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries:

“We believe Iran and Indonesia, by utilizing their shared history and culture, innovative tourism packages, and media cooperation, can build stable and profound relations. Such relations will not only benefit the peoples of both nations but can also serve as a model for the world in employing tourism as a tool for peace and coexistence.”