Russia and China are trying to delay the snapback

TEHRAN - In a note, Shargh addressed the Russian and Chinese proposal to postpone the reimposition of sanctions on Iran for six months.

It wrote: Russia and China have called for a vote on a draft resolution in the Security Council that would postpone the reimposition of UN sanctions against Iran for six months; this request has been made on the eve of the implementation of the snapback mechanism on September 27 and the escalation of regional diplomatic tensions. As the countdown to the activation of the snapback mechanism has begun, intensive diplomacy at the UN has reached a peak. One of the key issues is that the snapback mechanism is designed to be “anti-veto”. At the regional level, neighboring countries and major players such as Russia, China, and Turkey may find opportunities to utilize the situation; Iran could also use the tools of energy diplomacy, regional cooperation, or pressure on transit routes. These developments also put new pressure on potential nuclear negotiations with the U.S. and Europe and reduce or complicate the possibility of returning to the negotiating table, especially if Tehran feels it has a winning card.

Jam-e-Jam: Iran’s prominent role in health diplomacy

In a commentary, Jam-e-Jam dealt with the 10th International Pharmaceutical and Related Industries Exhibition (IranPharma2025) in Tehran and said: With the participation of 743 companies from 28 countries, the exhibition is not only an industrial boom, but also a sign of Iran’s return to health diplomacy. After months of tension and efforts to isolate Iran, foreign companies are again seeing Iran as a serious market and scientific partner and notice it is not a simple event. This also signals the beginning of a new chapter in cooperation. This event shows that Iran can once again play a role in health diplomacy. In a world where health has no borders, Iran’s return to international interactions in pharmaceutical sector is a great achievement not only for this industry but also for the country’s political and scientific standing. The presence of 28 countries in this year’s exhibition, after years of restrictions, is a clear example of Iran’s potential and actual capacities. If this path of cooperation continues, Iran can be not only a consumer, but also a key player in global chain in pharmaceutical and health industries. IranPharma2025 is a starting point that can redefine the future of Iran’s pharmaceutical industry internationally.

Siasat-e-Rooz: Strength is essential to confront the foes

In an article, Siasat-e-Rooz discussed the enemy's propaganda campaign against Iran's defense and military capabilities. The paper said: The enemy has always sought to show Iran's defense spending as unnecessary by highlighting economic issues and pitting people against the armed forces. Along with sanctions and threats, the enemy has sought to create obstacles in the way of arms purchases or strengthening defense capabilities to impose its extremist views on Tehran. The 12-day imposed war by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran showed that promoting indigenous military and defense capabilities are essential. These days, the enemy has raised the flag of negotiation while its practical behavior is a sign of another deception because, amidst bullying and aggression, negotiating with the West is a pure loss and has no achievements. The solution to confronting these threats is to promote the status of the country militarily, economically, culturally, socially, scientifically, and technologically, which will record another victory in the Iranian nation's record.

Arman-e-Emrooz: Radicals' attack on an imaginary meeting

In an analysis, Arman-e-Emrooz addressed the severe attacks of radical groups against Pezeshkian for an imaginary meeting with Trump and wrote: In his recent speech, the Leader of the Revolution clearly stated that with the current approach of the United States, there will be no negotiations. Therefore, experts believe that there is basically no possibility of a meeting between the Iranian President and the U.S. President (in New York). However, the political opponents of the government have targeted Pezeshkian with continuous attacks. Analysts believe that what is happening these days is more related to domestic political rivalries and conflicts than to the reality of foreign policy. These currents have tensed the country's political atmosphere by fueling speculation about the imaginary meeting of the president with Donald Trump. Radicals are distracting public opinion from real problems by exaggerating an imaginary meeting. Focusing on the economic and social demands of the people can pave the way for defusing these atmospheres. The government must provide accurate and timely information and not allow political opponents to impose their false narrative on public opinion.