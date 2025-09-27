Iran’s motto at 2025 Asian Youth Games unveiled

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) has unveiled its official motto for the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

The motto is “Hope of Iran” in the Games.

Iran handball federation president Alireza Pakdel is the Games’ chef de mission.

The third Asian Youth Games will mark the first time Bahrain hosts an Asian Games event for the youth category, welcoming participants from 45 countries who will compete in 24 sports and 253 competitions across various venues in the country.

The third edition of the Games, a pan-Asian multi-sport event to be held in Bahrain from Oct. 22 to 31, 2025. It will mark the first time the edition to be held since the last in 2013.