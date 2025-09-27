Access to environmental info in digital age promotes accountability

TEHRAN – Observed on September 28 every year, the International Day for Universal Access to Information 2025 highlights Access to Environmental Information in the Digital Age, as universal access to information is foundational for transparent, participatory, and accountable governance.

Universal access to information means that everyone has the right to seek, receive, and impart information. This right is an integral part of the right to freedom of expression. The media plays a crucial role in informing the public about issues of interest, but it relies on the ability to seek and receive information, too. Hence, the right to universal access to information is also bound up with the right to freedom of the press.

Digital technologies can enhance public access, foster transparency, and empower citizens and stakeholders to participate meaningfully in environmental governance and sustainable development.

The theme focuses on the vital importance of timely, comprehensive, and cross-border access to environmental information in an increasingly digital world.

Environmental data, encompassing climate change, pollution, biodiversity, and disaster risks, transcends national borders, necessitating collaborative, transparent, and innovative global sharing of information.

Access to information is particularly important for populations at risk of environmental disaster due to climate change.

Universal access to information is crucial. Access to environmental information is crucial. It is deeply linked to international environmental governance frameworks such as the Paris Agreement (2015) and the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development (1992). These international instruments provide a legal and normative foundation supporting citizens’ rights to know and enabling governments to uphold accountability in environmental policies.

Therefore, universal access to information is a cornerstone of healthy and inclusive knowledge societies.

In November 2015, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared September 28 as International Day for Universal Access to Information. The UN General Assembly also adopted the same day in 2019 as the International Day for Universal Access to Information.

