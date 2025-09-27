Barancheshmeh remains head of Iran’s Zurkhaneh and Koshti Pahlevani federation
September 27, 2025 - 16:30
TEHRAN – Mehrali Barancheshmeh was re-elected as president of Iran’s Zurkhaneh and Koshti Pahlevani federation on Saturday.
In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Barancheshmeh was elected for a four-year term till 2029 by receiving 49 votes out of 50 votes.
Amir Arab came second in the elections with one vote.
The sport is also known as Varzesh-e bastani (Ancient sport) and its particular form of wrestling is called Koshti Pahlevani, Traditional Iranian Wrestling.
