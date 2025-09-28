Iran to launch $1b Parsian alumina project to boost aluminum chain

TEHRAN – Iran will begin implementing its largest alumina production project by the end of this year in the Parsian Special Economic Zone, the state-owned Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said.

The project, part of Iran’s Seventh National Development Plan, aims to produce one million tons of alumina powder annually. Its execution will start after securing approvals from relevant authorities and the Supreme Economic Council.

Currently, Iran’s only alumina producer is the Jajarm plant, with an annual capacity of about 240,000 tons. IMIDRO said Parsian, located in western Hormozgan province and equipped with a dedicated port, will provide direct access for raw material imports and mineral exports.

Officials said the new plant would sharply reduce reliance on imports, expand domestic production capacity, and mark a major leap for Iran’s aluminum industry, cementing its position as a leading producer in West Asia .

EF/MA