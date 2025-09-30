“I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki” appears at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Korean author Baek Se-hee’s 2018 book “I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Arezou Shantiai.

"I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki" chronicles Baek’s candid conversations with her psychiatrist about her ongoing struggle with depression, specifically dysthymia, while also exploring broader themes related to mental health, womanhood, trauma, and self-identity.

Since its initial self-publishing, the memoir has achieved remarkable success, becoming a bestseller across South Korea and being translated into 25 languages, with over a million copies sold worldwide. In 2022, an English edition translated by Anton Hur was published, further expanding its global reach.

The memoir is structured around Baek’s recorded conversations with her psychiatrist, providing an intimate look at her diagnosis and personal experiences with depression. Alongside these dialogues, Baek includes reflective essays on mental health, romantic relationships, societal expectations of women, and personal trauma, offering a blend of narrative and analysis aimed at normalizing discussions around mental illness.

Critics responded to the book with mixed reviews; Kirkus Reviews noted its universality, despite cultural specifics, while Publishers Weekly criticized some parts as somewhat stilted and lacking engagement with serious issues. Nevertheless, many praised Baek’s honesty and openness, with The Kathmandu Post emphasizing the compelling nature of her real-life experiences.

Internationally, the book was seen as groundbreaking for a South Korean work addressing mental health with such poignancy, challenging stereotypes and prejudices. The success of the memoir was further amplified by endorsements from notable figures like BTS leader RM, which helped propel its global popularity.

Recognized by outlets like The New York Times, Foyles, and Book Riot, the memoir has been listed among must-reads in various literary circles. Its impact extends beyond literature, contributing to ongoing conversations about mental health awareness in South Korea and around the world.

In 2019, Baek published a sequel, "I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki 2," which continues her dialogues with her psychiatrist. The sequel, also translated into English by Hur in 2024, maintains the candid tone of the original and deepens the exploration of Baek’s mental health journey. The success of her memoirs underscores the power of honest storytelling in destigmatizing mental health issues and fostering broader societal understanding.

SAB/



