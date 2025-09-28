Iran plans to eradicate rabies by 2030

TEHRAN – The national veterinary organization has taken extensive measures, such as fostering cross-sectoral cooperation and implementing rabies vaccination to eliminate rabies in the country by 2030.

Highlighting the importance of managing and preventing rabies in the livestock and human population, Seyyed Saeed Hosseini, an official with the national veterinary organization, said, “Rabies, as one of the common diseases between humans and animals, is a serious public health problem. If we can control the disease in the livestock, particularly in dogs, which are highly susceptible to carrying the disease, we can prevent its transmission to humans and move towards its eradication.”

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Rabies Day, which is observed annually on September 28.

Referring to the One Health approach, he stated, “The world is aiming to achieve the goal of zero human deaths from rabies by 2030. Through synergy and cooperation, we can take effective measures to prevent animal-borne or zoonotic diseases. In the meantime, veterinary medicine is mainly responsible for disease care and vaccination.”

Most pet dogs get vaccinated by their owners, and the national veterinary organization vaccinates a total of 800,000 herd and guard dogs annually, as in previous years. But this is not enough. The more important issue is taking action against stray dogs, Hosseini noted.

To achieve immunity, at least vaccination coverage of 70 percent of the dog population at risk is required. Responsible organizations such as municipalities and rural cooperatives should work with the Ministries of Interior and Health, as well as the private sector and NGOs. No single act will be able to address the problem, Hosseini added.

The official went on to say that about 59,000 annual deaths are reported worldwide. Fortunately, the fatality rate in Iran is much lower.

World Rabies Day aims to raise public awareness about rabies prevention and what to do in the event of a bite. In this line, the Pasteur Institute of Iran held special programs both in person and online.

The main objective is to educate people about rabies, and its potential risks, the ways to prevent it, as well as enhance collaborations between governmental and nongovernmental organizations, the health ministry’s website quoted Qobad Moradi, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

“The event serves as a great opportunity to showcase achievements, measures, and challenges in managing the disease,” Moradi added.

This year’s World Rabies Day theme was ‘Act now: You, Me, Community’. The theme highlights the importance of promoting cross-sectoral involvement and collaboration in preventing the disease.

For the first time in its 19-year history, WRD’s theme does not include the word ‘rabies’, showing how well-established this movement has become. It is calling on everyone to take responsibility, work together, and drive real change. Whether you are an individual, part of an organization, or a decision-maker, the time to act is today.

The call to Act Now is the difference between life and death. As a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), rabies disproportionately affects underserved communities, mainly in Africa and Asia. Every nine minutes, rabies claims another victim, but death is 100 percent preventable. When we work together, eliminating this disease for good relies on all of us acting now! Rabies need not be fatal if all the post-exposure steps are taken.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a series of educational films to support community understanding. The films are aimed at different audiences: children, parents, and community health workers.

MT/MG