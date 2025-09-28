Indonesians hail Iran as symbol of resistance and steadfast backer of Palestine

BALI – In interviews with a Tehran Times reporter, several Indonesian citizens highlighted Iran’s historical, cultural, and political significance, describing the country as a “symbol of resistance” and a steadfast supporter of Palestine.

Expressing deep respect and admiration for the Iranian people, they emphasized that backing Palestine is a global and humanitarian responsibility that must be pursued across all platforms and sectors.

Interest in Iran and respect for its history

One of the interviewees, Kiki, an Indonesian citizen, has traveled extensively across the Middle East but has not yet visited Iran. “My name is Kiki, from Indonesia. I have traveled to the Middle East, including cities like Dubai, but I have not yet been to Iran. I hope to visit one day and experience the country’s people and culture firsthand,” she said.

Pointing to her understanding of Iran, she said, “What I know and love most about Iran comes from its Persian stories and ancient history. I also remember that in the 1980s, Iran faced war. Yet despite immense hardships, the people stood strong and resilient. They resisted alone but with determination and strength.”

Religious composition and global respect

Kiki also pointed to Iran’s religious composition as a defining feature, saying,

“I know that about 90 percent of Iranians are Shiite. We are aware of this and respect it.”

She emphasized that in Indonesia, there is both recognition and respect for Iran’s religious identity. “This shows that despite cultural differences and geographical distances, Indonesians feel a spiritual connection with Iran,” Kiki noted.

Freedom is a universal right

According to Kiki, one of Iran’s most notable traits internationally is its unwavering support for Palestine:

“We are very grateful that Iran has always stood with the Palestinians. Indonesians also support Palestine. This is not just a religious matter; freedom is a universal right. We oppose all violence and do not favor war. Our desire is for peace.”

Speaking about the plight of Palestinian children, Kiki added, “When Palestinian children live under hardship and war, it pains our hearts. Our hope is that Palestine will be recognized as a legitimate and independent country. This is not a religious issue—it is a humanitarian and global one.”

Concluding her remarks, Kiki expressed to visit Iran. “I hope one day to visit Iran and witness this resilient country and its people in person.”

The need for practical and media support

Another Indonesian citizen, Maya, emphasized the importance of global and practical support for Palestine:

“Many things are happening around the world, but when it comes to Palestine, we need to do much more. We pray for them, but that is not enough; practical support is necessary.”

She stressed the role of cultural and media activities in raising awareness, saying, “We must speak about Palestine across all platforms. Whether through media, cultural events, concerts, or public programs; people need to understand the real situation in Palestine and the suffering endured there.”

Maya added that addressing the issue of Palestine should not be limited to politics alone. “Every cultural, social, or media initiative can serve as an opportunity to highlight the plight of Palestinians. Greater global attention will increase pressure on the Israeli regime,” she remarked.

Voices from Indonesia: Solidarity with Palestine

Two Indonesian citizens, Dinda and Wasila Putri, shared their heartfelt concerns over the ongoing tragedy in Palestine.

Speaking with Tehran Times, they expressed deep sorrow over the suffering of the Palestinian people, particularly the children.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation in Palestine and hope the war will end soon,” they said. Highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, they said many children have lost hope, with countless students forced to abandon their education.

“Dropping out of school means losing their future. We want Palestinian children to live a normal life, just like every other child in the world.”

Dinda and Wasila emphasized that the voices of ordinary people worldwide should not be ignored, and that solidarity with Palestine must continue until peace is achieved.

Critical perspective on Israel

Also, an Indonesian citizen openly criticized Israel, calling its existence “illegitimate”.

He said, “From our perspective, Israel is the worst country. Its existence is not based on legitimacy but on occupation. They came from outside and seized Palestinian land.”

He further highlighted the impact of Israeli policies, saying, “The Israeli regime has not only taken Palestinian land but has also disrupted daily life through violence and oppression. What matters is the steadfastness of countries like Iran in opposing this injustice and raising global awareness.”

Indonesia’s solidarity with Iran and Palestine

The testimonies of these Indonesians clearly reflect their country’s deep solidarity with Palestine. They repeatedly praised Iran’s role, emphasizing that Tehran’s support strengthens Iran’s position among Muslim nations and inspires freedom-loving people worldwide.

They believe the voice of resistance must be amplified across all arenas—media, cultural initiatives, and public platforms.

“Palestine is not merely a religious matter; it is a human and global responsibility that every individual, anywhere in the world, can help,” they explained.

Iran is an inspiration for freedom-loving nations

These accounts illustrate that, in the eyes of Indonesians, Iran is not just a country with a rich history and culture. It is also a symbol of resistance and justice. Iran’s support for Palestine and its unwavering stance against Western hegemony and Israeli policies have earned it a prominent place among Muslim and freedom-seeking nations.

According to these citizens, Iran’s resilience in the face of sanctions and pressures serves as a model for other nations, demonstrating how to resist injustice. This steadfastness provides hope for Palestinians and inspires countries far from the Middle East to recognize and respond to their plight.

These narratives also underscore that the Palestinian issue is not merely regional but a global mission uniting both Muslim and non-Muslim nations. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, follows this matter closely, and its citizens, in interviews with Tehran Times, highlighted the deep connection between Iran, Indonesia, and the Palestinian cause.

In conclusion, these interviews demonstrate that Iran’s clear and consistent support for Palestine has earned it a distinguished place in the hearts of Muslim nations. For Indonesian citizens, Iran is not just a distant Middle Eastern country; it is a symbol of courage, resistance, and justice—a symbol inspiring a global movement for freedom and peace.