UN snapback sanctions will not derail Iran’s crude sales, says oil official

TEHRAN – The spokesman of Iran’s Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters’ Union said the reimposition of United Nations sanctions under the “snapback” mechanism would not have a decisive impact on the country’s oil exports.

Hamid Hosseini told reporters on Monday that the reinstated sanctions would not broadly affect trade or daily life.

He noted that during the 2010-2011 sanctions period, Iran’s oil exports even rose despite international restrictions.

Hosseini forecast that government oil revenues this year will reach about $43 billion (5.3 quadrillion rials), though daily exports are unlikely to hit the ceiling of 1.8 million barrels.

He said last year marked a record for exports thanks to eased foreign currency rules, but customs data show a six percent drop in export value so far this year. Methanol, guar and oils saw declines in volume and value, while polymers registered a 24 percent rise in value.

The spokesman cited the 20-day Nowruz holidays, the Bandar Abbas explosion, and truckers’ labor protests as factors behind weaker exports in early 2025, but voiced hope that losses would be offset in the second half of the year.

Hosseini called for unified messaging at home, strengthening domestic media, empowering the private sector, and expanding trade ties with regional countries such as Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and key oil buyer China.

He concluded that negotiations remain necessary to overcome sanctions, warning that restrictive measures block development and Iran should aim beyond merely maintaining the status quo.

