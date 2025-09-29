Earthquakes down by 4.2% in a month yr/yr

TEHRAN – A total of 553 earthquakes hit Iran over the past calendar month that ended on September 22, indicating a 4.2 percent drop in the number of earthquakes compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to a month earlier, July 23 – August 22, the number of earthquakes has decreased by 1.5 percent, IRNA reported.

The figure has dropped by 4.3 percent in comparison with the monthly average frequency of earthquakes over the past Iranian year (March 2024–March 2025), IRNA reported.

From August 23 to September 22, statistically, 474 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 69 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and 10 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5 have occurred in the country.

Of the total quakes, two had a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale, which occurred on September 13 and 14 in Fars province.

Among the provinces of the country, Kerman, with 65, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Khorasan Razavi and Yazd provinces, with 63 and 42 earthquakes, respectively.

During the same period, two earthquakes hit Tehran province.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.