World Heart Day: Persian medicine sheds light on cardiac health

TEHRAN – Regular physical activity, healthy nutrition, and sufficient sleep are key factors to heart health, Nafiseh Hosseini-Yekta, the director of the health ministry’s Persian medicine office, has said.

Exercise strengthens the heart, but it should be done moderately and modified according to each individual’s situation. For healthy people, moderate, gradual, and consistent exercises such as walking, light cycling, and swimming are the best choices, as they help improve blood circulation and increase vitality.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of World Heart Day, which is marked on September 29 every year.

Aerobic exercise, such as gentle walking and, in cases approved by the person’s doctor, light resistance training, can improve heart function. The key is to start gradually and avoid a sudden increase in intensity.

Quality sleep also supports heart health. Creating a dark, quiet, and restful environment ensures cardiac health, she added.

Highlighting the role of healthy nutrition, the official said a heart-healthy diet involves a balanced and varied intake of fresh, natural foods. Avoiding overeating and reducing intake of heavy, fatty, and processed foods are essential to prevent heart disease.

Referring to herbal medicines, Hosseini-Yekta said these medicines have to be prescribed by Persian medicine experts to avoid possible side effects and drug interactions.

It is worth noticing that Persian medicine aims to strengthen health and prevent diseases. However, if symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heartbeat occur, it is essential to promptly seek medical attention and consult a cardiologist to receive specialized treatments, she further noted.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions.

Over three-quarters of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries.

Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural and environmental risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet (including excess salt, sugar, and fats), obesity, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol, and air pollution.

CVDs, mainly heart attacks, account for 40 percent of annual deaths in Iran. According to the latest statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), over the past 35 years, the cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in Iran have increased by 180 percent; however, the current prevalence and incidence rate of the diseases have decreased by 30 percent, and death rates from cardiovascular diseases have fallen by 40 percent. Moreover, disability-adjusted life years have dropped by 45 percent.

In addition to high blood pressure, low physical activity, unhealthy diet, smoking, and drinking alcohol are four risk factors for cardiovascular diseases.

Those aged 30 and older are advised to go to health centers to be checked for probable high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease.

A three-month, six-month, and one-year care plan will be arranged for those who visit health centers based on their age, family history, and weight. This program helps to detect the disease earlier or control the risk factors in people.

One in five people will die early from cardiovascular disease (CVD), which claims more lives than cancer and chronic respiratory diseases combined. Yet, up to 80 percent of heart disease and stroke cases are preventable through affordable access to care, early screening, and more opportunities to make healthy choices in nutrition and stay active.

That’s why every September 29, World Heart Day is celebrated to raise awareness of CVD and the importance of taking care of your heart.

The theme for World Heart Day 2025 is ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’. Loved ones around the world are missing out on time they should still have to spend together due to early deaths from CVD. Which is why this 29 September tells the world: Don’t Miss a Beat.

Persian medicine strongly focuses on prioritizing health maintenance and disease prevention over treatment.

It is one of the most ancient forms of traditional medicine. It is grounded in the concept of four senses of humor: phlegm (Balgham), blood (Dam), yellow bile (Safra'), and black bile (Sauda'). The concept of the four senses of humor is based on the teachings of Rhazes and Avicenna in an elaborate medical system.

Surveys show that more than 80 percent of people in the country intend to benefit from Iranian traditional medicine.

Their interest in traditional medicine has never faded. Traditional medicine is being taught in universities.

Traditional medicine has its roots in the culture, customs, and traditions of Iranians and has always been of interest to them.

With over five hundred graduates in the field and numerous research articles that have been published, the country has been able to improve its position by being ranked fourth in the production of science in the field of traditional medicine in the world, following China, India, and the United States.

Traditional medicine and conventional medicine are complementary. Each of these medicines has unique capabilities that can be used together.

MT/MG