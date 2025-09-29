Mohun Bagan Super Giant to approach CAS

TEHRAN - Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have said that they won’t travel to Iran for their AFC Champions League Two match against Sepahan.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday in Iranian city Isfahan. Bagan have said that they have instead decided to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to “seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests”.

At the root of the problem is the club’s six foreign players declining to travel to Iran following “advisories from their respective countries”.

“Mohun Bagan Super Giant prioritizes the safety and well-being of its players, officials and support staff. Our players and their families have expressed concern over travel to Iran. The club after due consideration is thoughtful of their request for safety,” said a statement issued by the club.

Last season, Asian Football Confederation announced that Mohun Bagan was “considered to have withdrawn from the AFC Champions League Two” tournament after the team did not travel to Iran for Group B match against Tractor.