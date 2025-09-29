The Ummah Union: A new path to Palestinian freedom

JAKARTA - A simple question that shakes the conscience. Decades of UN resolutions have been issued, dozens of negotiations have been held, but the results have always been deadlocked. Palestine remains under occupation, its people's rights still violated. The world seems busy talking, but paralyzed by action.

From this failure, the need for a new path arises.

The absence of equal power

For decades, the dream of an independent Palestinian state has been shattered by conflict, broken promises, and global indifference.

To date, Muslim countries have relied solely on forums like the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation). Their voices are loud, but their actions are minimal. Conflict after conflict in the Middle East demonstrates the inability of the international security system to uphold justice. The UN is frequently criticized, even by many European and Latin American countries, for its failure to protect the Palestinian people.

At the UN General Assembly in September 2025, countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, and South Africa voiced strong support for Palestinian independence, while Qatar and Jordan criticized the UN's inability to act decisively.

The support of 142 countries at the UN for Palestine demonstrated unprecedented global solidarity. The official recognition of the state of Palestine by France, Belgium, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom at the 80th UN General Assembly was a powerful signal of geopolitical change.

However, diplomatic support alone is not enough. Palestine needs real protection. The escalating conflict in the Middle East and the failure of international institutions demonstrate one thing: Muslim countries must create their own power.



Born out of crisis

This injustice has sparked awareness of a new path, and Muslim countries can no longer wait for external mercy. Ideas once considered utopian are now an urgent necessity.

The Suez Canal, the Bosphorus Strait, the Strait of Hormuz, and even the Strait of Malacca are all vital trade routes within the control of Muslim nations. Without these routes, the global economy would be completely paralyzed. Muslim countries must be bold enough to learn from a modern alliance inspired by a reimagined European Union and NATO. This vision will not only liberate Palestine but also reshape the global order for the better. The Ummah Union offers a new paradigm. It's not just a military pact, but a multi-dimensional alliance combining defense, economic, technological, and humanitarian forces. Imagine the synergy of Saudi Arabia's financial might, Turkey's military technology, Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, and the massive human resources of Indonesia, Iran, and Egypt.

Numerically, the Ummah Union would surpass the combined might of NATO, with over 6 million active troops. However, its true advantage lies in its control of strategic global trade routes. The Suez Canal, the Bosphorus Strait, the Strait of Hormuz, and even the Strait of Malacca are all vital trade routes within the control of Muslim nations. Without these routes, the global economy would be completely paralyzed. Combined with its control of 65% of the world's oil reserves and 45% of its natural gas reserves, the Ummah Union would possess extraordinary economic bargaining power.

Solidarity from the sea

We recently witnessed the Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest international humanitarian civilian fleet attempting to break the Israeli blockade to bring aid to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla demonstrates that collective action at the civilian level can create unexpected geopolitical ripples. The flotilla, consisting of 50 to 70 ships, carries delegations from 44 countries across six continents.

From Spain, Italy, and Tunisia, dozens of ships carrying activists, doctors, humanitarian volunteers, and medical aid departed from Spanish ports on August 31st. They will join a second flotilla in Tunisia on September 4th, then sail together to Gaza, a distance of approximately 3,000 km.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has been sailing for approximately four weeks. As of September 28, 2025, Gaza media reported that the flotilla was still approximately 460 nautical miles from Gaza. Some ships encountered technical difficulties and bad weather. The flotilla continued its mission despite the obstacles.

The flotilla was more than just a humanitarian mission. It was a demonstration of strength and profound determination, a statement that solidarity knows no borders. Most remarkably, dockworkers in Italy issued a stark warning: if the flotilla were attacked, they would paralyze all European ports.



Why the world needs the Ummah Union

Energy supply stability will be achieved for European countries. The Ummah Union will be a more predictable energy partner than relying on one or two major producing countries. This diversification of energy sources reduces the risk of price volatility and supply disruptions.

A new, profitable market will be created for the world. With a population of over 1.8 billion and an integrated economy, the Ummah Union will become the largest single market for European products. Regulatory standardization and a common currency will facilitate access for European businesses. Wealthy countries within the Ummah Union, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, could become major investors in European infrastructure and green technology projects, accelerating the energy transition and digitalization.

The BRICS, which currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, need strategic partners to counterbalance Western dominance. The Ummah Union will become a third pole, strengthening global multipolarity. Several potential members of the Ummah Union, such as Iran and the UAE, have been members of BRICS since 2024, while Indonesia joined in January 2025. This creates a natural bridge between the two blocs.

Europe - BRICS - Ummah Union relationship can form a mutually beneficial triangle of cooperation. Europe provides technology and markets, BRICS provides manufacturing and innovation, and the Ummah Union supplies energy and stability.

The idea of establishing the Ummah Union is a manifestation of justice in the form of world peace, to create a more balanced, stable, and beneficial world order for all parties.

A multipolar world with multiple poles of power will be more resilient to global crises. This is because trade stability, affordable energy, and regional security can be achieved together for the benefit of humanity.



Bobby Ciputra is the Chairman of AMSI - Angkatan Muda Sosialis Indonesia – and

Indonesian Young Socialist Movement