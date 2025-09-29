Hezbollah upsets the enemy’s calculations

BEIRUT—The commemoration of the first anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom served as a pivotal moment for the Resistance to recalibrate its internal dynamics, with the massive turnout underscoring Hezbollah’s enduring popular support and organizational unity.

The anniversary came amid major regional shifts, as Washington remains committed to supporting Israel and views the ceasefire in the Gaza war as a temporary respite before a wider battle.

Meanwhile, it is clear that Tel Aviv has not yet achieved its goal of eliminating what it calls “Iran’s proxies.”

U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack has clearly revealed that Israel is prepared for military action against Hezbollah, and that the party is moving toward what has been described as a “new resurrection” by reorganizing its ranks and recovering its civilian environment, a concern for Washington and Tel Aviv.

This concern was intensified after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam’s government failed to implement the Washington-Tel Aviv demand to disarm the Resistance, prompting the West and Israelis to consider that Israel alone is capable of accomplishing the mission.

For his part, the leader of the Yemeni Ansarallah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, emphasized that Hezbollah’s weapons and Gaza are the primary obstacles to the occupation, warning against being drawn into American-Israeli dictates demanding disarmament.

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the Lebanese Resistance is not alone, but rather part of an integrated axis!

It is worth noting that Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations reinforced Israel’s long-term strategy, which considers Hezbollah the central obstacle to its project of subjugating the region.

Netanyahu linked the achievement of the alleged “peace” to the dismantling of the Resistance, hinting at options that would lead to a civil war in Lebanon. He indicated that victory over Hezbollah and Hamas is a condition for expanding the Abraham Accords.

However, Netanyahu implicitly acknowledged that the results of the war did not achieve the aspirations, and that the Resistance remains the cornerstone obstructing Israeli hegemony.

Undoubtedly, Hezbollah, under the leadership of Sayyed Nasrallah, played a foundational role in reshaping an alternative geopolitical space in West Asia, especially after the May 2000 victory, which ushered in a new era in the history of resistance movements against the Israeli occupation, restoring Lebanon’s self-confidence and shattering the notion of the “invincible enemy”.

Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah not only provided military support, but also created a regional environment that brought the Palestinian cause back to the forefront.

After his martyrdom, the Resistance demonstrated flexibility in dealing with the election of Joseph Aoun as President and the appointment of Nawaf Salam as prime minister. However, it established strategic red lines and thwarted its opponents’ attempts to drag Lebanon into an internal conflict.

It also cooperated flexibly with the Lebanese Army in implementing Resolution 1701, but emphasized that compliance with it was contingent on an end to Israeli attacks.

Conversely, the Resistance maintained silence and ambiguity regarding the rebuilding of its military strength, which increased the anxiety of its enemies.

Hence, Netanyahu's speech, American leaks, and the positions of Sayyed al-Houthi and Iranian officials all reveal that Hezbollah remains the most influential player in the regional equations. Despite its military superiority, Israel has failed to break the balance imposed by the Resistance, making any talk of “peace” merely an attempt to re-establish hegemony.

Now, the region faces a long test, and Hezbollah remains the biggest stumbling block to the American-Israeli project.

