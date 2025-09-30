Iran pushes regional trade expansion in talks with EAEU officials

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Seyed Mohammad Atabak held intensive consultations with prime ministers and senior officials of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during a visit to Belarus, with a focus on strengthening regional trade ties.

According to the ministry, Atabak, who chairs the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee on behalf of Tehran, represented the First Vice President at the EAEU Council of Prime Ministers. He also held separate discussions with Belarusian ministers and senior economic and industrial officials.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Minsk International Innovations in Industry Exhibition, Atabak told the assembled EAEU prime ministers, ministers, and officials that the region’s future depends on the determination of its leaders and decisions made in the interest of their people.

He stressed the need to harness new technologies and to foster greater convergence among regional states through scientific capacity. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on its scientific and technological strengths and with a forward-looking approach, is determined to open a new path for fair, sustainable, and peaceful development alongside its neighbors and partners,” he said.

Atabak added that the pursuit of this path would lead to a future where science, industry, and technology serve the welfare of nations and promote peaceful coexistence.

The minister underlined that new technologies and industrial prospects would shape sustainable development, secure the future of nations, and determine the region’s standing in the world.

He highlighted artificial intelligence as a key area for joint investment, knowledge-sharing, and supply-chain integration, adding that cooperation in common standards, workforce training, and digital infrastructure would accelerate the shift toward the fourth industrial revolution.

By pooling scientific and industrial capabilities, Atabak said, countries could build industries that are not only sustainable and smart but also competitive and innovative on the global stage.

EF/MA