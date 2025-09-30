INTA head stresses tax cooperation at BRICS meeting

TEHRAN – Iran’s top tax official highlighted the expansion of cooperation and exchange of experience with BRICS members, while underscoring the role of women and youth in shaping modern tax systems.

Seyed Mohammad Hadi Sobhanian, head of Iran’s National Tax Administration (INTA), spoke on the sidelines of a joint Iran-Russia session at the BRICS tax chiefs’ meeting. He said the discussions focused on modern value-added tax (VAT), women’s participation in tax administration, and the role of youth in tax systems.

Sobhanian noted that relations among BRICS members had been developing positively, particularly between Iran and Russia. He said bilateral cooperation in taxation was advancing alongside broader economic ties.

“In this meeting, as in last year’s summit in Russia, we held intensive and constructive sessions. Sharing experiences on VAT implementation and other core topics can significantly help both countries progress. We hope this cooperation will continue to expand and benefit both nations,” he said.

The BRICS tax chiefs’ meeting, held in Moscow, aimed to exchange experiences and review the latest achievements in tax systems. Senior officials from Iran, Russia, China, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates attended the gathering.

Key issues discussed included electronic invoicing, pre-filled tax returns, new taxpayer services, and taxpayer credit rating systems.

