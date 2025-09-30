Iran reports $54b in trade in first half of 2025

TEHRAN – Iran’s foreign trade reached $54.3 billion in the first six months of the Iranian year 1404 (March–September 2025), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Faroud Asgari, deputy minister of economy and IRICA head, said non-oil exports amounted to $25.9 billion during the period.

Export volumes totaled 74.9 million tons, while imports reached 18.8 million tons, the official added.

Comparing the figures with the same period a year earlier, Asgari said non-oil exports rose six percent in volume, though their value remained largely unchanged.

Imports increased two percent by weight but fell 15 percent in value.

He added that Iran conducted trade with more than 100 countries during the first half of the year.

EF/MA