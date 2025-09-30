Minex 2025 exhibition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 14th International Exhibition on Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mining and Mining Industries, known as Minex 2025, opened on Tuesday at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla.

Running until October 3, the exhibition brings together domestic and international participants to explore investment prospects, technology transfer, and expanded cooperation in the mining sector.

It is regarded as one of the country’s most important industry gatherings, providing a platform for experience-sharing, identifying new projects, and examining development strategies.

Organizers said the event offers opportunities to attract investment, showcase technological achievements, and boost economic resilience in the mining sector.

During the exhibition, specialized meetings and workshops will address key issues in the industry. Among them is a session titled “Resilience, investment and technology development in the circular economy of mines and metal industries,” scheduled for October 2.

EF/MA