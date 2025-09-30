Hamas, PIJ react to US–Israeli proposal, warn it ‘prolongs Gaza genocide’

Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza have reacted to the “peace plan” introduced by US President Donald Trump on 29 September, calling it “vague” and accusing it of supporting Israeli aims to “prolong the genocide in Gaza,” according to The Cradle.

“We will not accept any proposal that does not include the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and protection from massacres,” Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi declared, adding that Trump's announcement “is an attempt to stifle international momentum and recognition of the Palestinian state.”

Qatari and Egyptian officials delivered the US-Israeli plan to Hamas’s negotiating team overnight, according to Al-Jazeera.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ziad al-Nakhala, blasted the proposal, calling it "a U.S.-Israeli agreement, reflecting Israel’s full stance.”

"It is a formula to continue the aggression against the Palestinian people. Through this, Israel seeks to impose via the U.S. what it could not achieve through war. Therefore, we consider the U.S.-Israeli announcement a recipe for igniting the region,” Nakhala said.

Ismail al-Thawabta, Gaza’s Government Media Office director, rejected Trump's 20-point plan, claiming it offers no lasting solution and seeks to impose a trusteeship that would legitimize Israeli occupation and deny Palestinians their rights.

“The only way to end the genocide is to stop Israel’s attacks, lift the blockade, end the systematic extermination, and guarantee Palestinians’ right to live in freedom and establish an independent state. Any proposal that treats Gaza as a disarmed, non-sovereign security zone under international administration is categorically unacceptable to the Palestinian national conscience,” he noted.

Trump and Netanyahu jointly announced the 20-point proposal on Monday, which calls for an immediate halt to the fighting in Gaza and the release of all Israeli captives, dead and alive, within 72 hours.