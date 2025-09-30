Minister calls for state-private sector cooperation to develop tourism, handicrafts

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Saleh-Amiri has called for greater cooperation between the government and the private sector to strengthen tourism and handicrafts.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the tourism commission of the Iran Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Saleh-Amiri said joint efforts could help expand the tourism industry, attract foreign investment and develop medical tourism.

He called the tourism industry as one of the major drivers of the national economy, ILNA reported.

Also, Mostafa Mousavi, head of tourism commission of Iran Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber of Commerce, along with the Cultural Heritage Ministry, can play an important role in drawing domestic and foreign investments.

With joint planning, the path to tourism and handicraft development can be paved and the desired regional and global position can be achieved, he added.

He also said that over seven million tourists visited Iran during the last Iranian year, the majority of whom are from neighboring countries.

The commission's seven-year plan focuses on expanding sustainable interactions with neighboring countries and strengthening the position of free zones, he pointed out.

Another speaker at the event, the Deputy Minister of Handicrafts Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi said that countries like China have been able to establish their handicrafts in global markets by creating national brands. Iran, too, with its cultural and artistic richness, can achieve a worthy position in this field with a comprehensive program, she added.

Also, Mohammad Jahangiri, head of the health committee of the tourism commission of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, referred to the capacities of medical tourism and said: “This sector was able to fulfill a special mission during the Corona era and today it can also be one of the strategic axes of development. Our suggestion is for border provinces to become more active and cooperate with countries like Oman in the field of remote medical and health services.”

This meeting ended with an emphasis on strengthening cooperation between the private and public sectors, attracting new investments, developing the health tourism, and branding Iranian handicrafts as four key axes for developing the country's tourism industry.

