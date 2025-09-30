Over a dozen IOF casualties in Gaza 

TEHRAN – Fighters from the Palestinian resistance groups have carried out a series of operations against Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Gaza City, in the northern Gaza Strip, and released details and video footage of the actions.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, al-Quds Brigades, said they destroyed an occupation military vehicle with an MK84 warhead, a pre-rigged munition salvaged from the occupying regime’s military remnants, in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, in the southern part of Gaza City.

According to the statement, the resistance fighters observed IOF helicopters landing to evacuate the dead and wounded from the scene of the operation.

They further announced that a special resistance unit engaged an IOF unit traveling in Humvees in Tel al-Hawa, highlighting that the fighters inflicted direct hits on the unit.

Al-Quds Brigades also announced that it sniped an IOF soldier positioned on the roof of a house near al-Shati (Beach) Camp, hitting him directly.

Also, Hamas’s armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades said it struck an IOF command-and-control site east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with several mortar shells.

In central Gaza, al-Quds Brigades reported seizing an IOF quadcopter drone while it was conducting intelligence tasks.

Despite the Israeli genocidal assault and blockade, Palestinian resistance forces continue to carry out operations and set ambushes against the IOF across the Strip, especially in Gaza City, which is facing an intense campaign to displace its residents and occupy their land.

Under the “permission to publish” clause, Israeli media reported that at least two IOF soldiers have been killed and several others injured, some critically, when an IOF tank was struck by an anti-tank missile.

In a separate incident, Hebrew media stated that around a dozen IOF soldiers have sustained injuries. At least five of them are in serious condition following fierce clashes between the Israeli infantry and Palestinian resistance fighters in central Gaza City, with heavy gunfire heard in the area.

IOF helicopters were reportedly firing on positions near the ongoing clashes and later seen evacuating the injured to hospitals.

Amid talk in Washington over a plan to end the Gaza genocide, there has been no sign the occupation regime’s savage assault on the Gaza Strip has eased.

The IOF has intensified operations against the Palestinian population killing scores of civilians, most of them women and children.

Heavy IOF airstrikes, especially in Gaza City left dozens of civilian casualties on Tuesday.

Other parts of the enclave have not been spared from the regime’s onslaught. A mother and her six children were killed when their home was struck near Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Strip.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, airstrikes and artillery shelling on the city’s center and north, alongside strikes on aid distribution points in the central Strip, have also killed and injured many.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies near Palestine Stadium in western Gaza City, as search operations under the rubble continued amid intense bombardment.

According to experts, the occupying regime is exerting pressure on Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions to accept U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

It is bombarding civilian areas in a desperate bid to prevent further IOF losses.

Observers have noted that while indiscriminate airstrikes and artillery shelling against Palestinian women and children have been ongoing for nearly two years now, the pattern of the IOF’s bombing campaign against displaced Palestinians over the past week has been one of the most intense and heinous since October 7, 2023.

