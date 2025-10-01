ICCIMA head stresses mining as pillar of economic resilience

TEHRAN – Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), said investment in mining and mineral industries is a cornerstone of strengthening economic resilience, adding that more than 75 percent of the country’s mineral production is carried out by the private sector.

Speaking on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the 14th International Exhibition on Investment Opportunities in Mining and Mineral Industries of Iran (Minex 2025), held at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Hassanzadeh said the event provides a platform to revisit the country’s strategic goals for the sector and to foster dialogue between private investors, policymakers and government officials.

He recalled remarks made a decade ago by Iran’s Supreme Leader that “one of the best alternatives to oil is the mining sector,” noting that with the guidance of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and the efforts of private players, particularly the Iran Mine House under Bahraman’s leadership, significant steps have been taken to promote the idea of “mining instead of oil.” Still, he added, large parts of the sector’s potential remain untapped.

Hassanzadeh pointed out that Iran, with just one percent of the world’s population, holds around seven percent of global mineral reserves. He emphasized that one key component of the country’s “resistance economy” strategy is self-reliance and harnessing domestic capacities.

“Iran is endowed with abundant and diverse mineral wealth alongside skilled human resources,” he said. “Yet despite this national treasure, optimal exploitation of the country’s mines has been neglected.”

EF/MA