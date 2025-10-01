RAI to expand capacity by prioritizing fast-track projects

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) is going to focus on short-term, high-yield projects to expand network capacity, the head of company said.

Jabbarali Zakari, also deputy minister of transport and urban development, said on Wednesday that the company’s new strategy emphasizes efficiency-oriented projects capable of boosting capacity in the near term.

He said the board of directors reviewed the readiness of various sectors including rolling stock, infrastructure and operations.

“Deputies, departments and regional offices have been instructed to take necessary measures in light of the activation of the ‘trigger mechanism’ and ensure adequate preparedness,” Zakari said, without elaborating further on the mechanism.

Zakari announced approval of a framework for implementing short-term projects with high productivity, particularly in traffic management and infrastructure.

He said priority will be given to projects at critical entry and exit points such as Sarakhs on the Turkmenistan border and Shahid Rajaee Port on the Persian Gulf.

“These fast-track projects will pave the way for the implementation of longer-term plans,” he said.

The official added that financing for the projects will come from both development and operational budgets.

