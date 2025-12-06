Iran and Egypt foreign ministers discuss Gaza, bilateral ties

TEHRAN - In a telephone call on Saturday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt discussed bilateral relations and the ongoing Israeli violence in Gaza. Iran’s Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty agreed to continue dialogue to develop ties between the two nations.

A significant part of their discussion focused on regional crises. According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, both officials addressed “the latest regional developments, particularly the situation in Lebanon and Gaza as a result of the ongoing aggression and repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime.” They jointly “underscored the urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to halt the regime’s crimes.”



Israel has been killing Palestinians in Gaza on a daily basis despite a ceasefire that came into effect in October after almost two years of relentless aggression against the enclave.