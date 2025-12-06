Hamedan celebrates as children’s theater festival kicks off

TEHRAN- The 30th edition of Iran’s International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults opened in Hamedan on Saturday, featuring 45 theatrical performances.

The opening ceremony of the festival was held in Imam Khomeini Square in the presence of children, families, and prominent theater artists of the country and the province, Mehr reported.

The event began on Bu-Ali pedestrian path and was accompanied by a colorful procession of 120 puppets, which marched towards the city's central square.

The festival's opening event was designed to evoke a sense of childlike wonder, with a variety of performances and activities tailored for children and young audiences.

The event featured six performances on the first day alone, with a total of 45 theatrical shows to be staged throughout the festival.

The festival features productions from Brazil and Armenia, alongside works from 13 provinces across the country.

This year's performances are being hosted across 17 venues, bringing entertainment and cultural enrichment to audiences.

Moreover, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance has issued a message in honor of the festival.

Seyyed Abbas Salehi expressed his congratulations and support in a message released simultaneously with the festival's opening, stating:

"The generation of children and adolescents is the bright mirror of every society’s future and a beacon guiding cultural and human development. Their inquisitive minds, brilliant imagination, and creative spirits carry a profound and hopeful responsibility, fueling the aspiration for a better tomorrow. Children's and youth theater is an irreplaceable language of feelings and ideas, playing an unparalleled role on this path.”

“We hope that in this 30th edition of the festival, the tireless efforts of artists will bear fruit, and we witness the broad impact of this magnificent art form. It serves as a bridge between dreams and reality, education and enjoyment, individuality and community,” it continues.

“The festival’s slogan, ‘Today’s Child, New Narratives, Tomorrow’s Stage,’ points to the promising potential of fresh stories for a bright and hopeful future. We are confident that artistic creations in this sphere offer unique opportunities for nurturing talents and expanding the mental and emotional horizons of children and adolescents. They also lay a foundation for strengthening national, religious, and human identity’” the statement reads.

“With firm belief in the capacities of children's and youth theater, we look forward to the successful and grand celebration of this event. I extend my best wishes to all organizers and dedicated artists involved in staging this valuable occasion," it concludes.

Under the slogan “Today’s Child, New Narratives, Tomorrow’s Stage,” the International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults, directed by Azadeh Ansari, is taking place from December 6 to 11, with the participation of domestic and international theater groups throughout the province.

SAB/