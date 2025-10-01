Iranian delegation to participate in China Hi-Tech Fair

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, knowledge-based companies will set up their pavilions in the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF).

The CHTF 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 14-16 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center.

The exhibition will showcase the latest achievements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Information Technology, 5G, High-End Equipment and Manufacturing, Aerospace and Low-Altitude Economy, Biotechnology and Health, New Energy and Green Technology, Digital Economy, as well as Smart Living and others.

The Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy will also support the firm to benefit from the event and become familiar with the latest developments in the mentioned fields, and display their accomplishments and products, Borna news agency reported.

Boosting sci-tech ties

In August, the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu explored the avenues for the expansion of scientific and technological collaborations between the two countries.

The officials met on August 24 following Peiwu’s visit to the Tehran branch of Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), Mehr news agency reported.

Having visited the iHiT in Tehran, the Chinese official said, “Iran possesses a magnificent civilization and is home to intelligent people who have made great achievements. The country’s history of technology development is glorious. Today, we are proud to witness Iran’s rapid technological advances in the modern era. China and Iran are two great civilizations with long histories, and the two countries have great potential for fostering scientific cooperation.”

Referring to a recent visit by the Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, Hossein Afshin, to China and the country’s open approach to international cooperation, the official said: "We believe there are many potential avenues for enhancing partnerships between the two countries."

For his part, Roozbeh stressed the need for promoting and accelerating scientific cooperation between Iran and China, highlighting that the two nations have a long-standing history of scientific, technological, economic, and trade collaborations.

Iran’s science and technology ecosystem has made significant progress in recent years, with more than ten thousand knowledge-based companies operating in the country. The contributions of the highly-skilled and talented workforce have created major opportunities for the development of cooperation, he said.

Referring to the memorandum of understandings (MOUs) signed by Afshin and Ding Zhisheng, the Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China, on the sidelines of the 2nd Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in June, the official announced Iran’s full readiness to implement the made agreements.

Underscoring China’s notable capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and Iran’s progress in the field, Roozbeh said the two countries' partnerships in AI will bring about invaluable achievements to the region and the world.

The official went on to say that the establishment of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) LabsNet will play a crucial role in the expansion of scientific interactions on an international scale.

The two countries have also agreed on exchanging researchers, young scientists, and elites, as well as participating in each country’s exhibition. The collaborations include joint efforts in technology, health and medicine, environment, and agriculture sectors.

The official also noted that Iran will inaugurate the first iHiT in China within the next few months.

MT/MG

