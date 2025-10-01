Esteghlal lose to Al Muharraq: 2025/26 ACL Two
October 1, 2025 - 21:48
TEHRAN – Iran’s Esteghlal lost to Al Muharraq 1-0 in Matchday 2 of the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday.
Juninho Piauiense scored the winner in the hour mark in the math held in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.
UAE's Al Wasl also defeated Jordan's Al Wehdat 2-1 in another Group A match.
Esteghlal had lost to Al Wasl 7-1 in their opening match.
Esteghlal will host Al Wehdat at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium on Oct. 22, while Al Muharraq play at home against Al Wasl in the same day.
