Iran learn fate at AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026

TEHRAN - The teams aiming for glory at the AFC U23 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 learnt their challengers following the Official Draw at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The 16-strong cast were divided into four groups for the seventh edition of the tournament that will kick off on January 6, 2026.

Hosts and 2022 champions Saudi Arabia will have 2018 runners-up Vietnam, Jordan and debutants Kyrgyzstan for company in Group A.



Two-time and defending champions Japan will have to contend with 2024 hosts Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Syria in Group B.

Hoping to deny Uzbekistan - who lifted the trophy in 2018 - progress from Group C will be 2020 champions Korea Republic, Iran and Lebanon, who will be making their first appearance at the Finals.



Group D top seeds and 2013 champions Iraq will have to overcome the challenge of Australia, Thailand and China PR.



The top two finishers of each group will progress to the Knockout Stage, with the Final showdown to be contested on January 24, 2026.

Draw Result

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan

Group B: Japan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Syria

Group C: Uzbekistan, Korea Republic, Iran, Lebanon

Group D: Iraq, Australia, Thailand, China