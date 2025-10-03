Pezeshkian visits Hormozgan to inaugurate projects, highlight economic potential

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Hormozgan Province on Thursday for a one-day trip, marking the ninth provincial visit of his administration.

Pezeshkian, leading a high-ranking delegation, was welcomed at Bandar Abbas International Airport by local officials including Governor Mohammad Ashouri Taziani.

The trip focused on economic development, infrastructure and investment opportunities in the strategic southern province.

Project inaugurations and consultations

During the visit, Pezeshkian inaugurated two major projects: a power generation plant and a seawater desalination facility. He also met separately with school construction donors, business and investment leaders, political and social figures, academics and local elites to hear their concerns on equitable development and social justice.

The president attended the provincial planning council and held meetings with governors and directors general to follow up on decisions and accelerate the implementation of priority projects.

Before departing for Tehran in the evening, Pezeshkian stressed Hormozgan’s extensive economic, maritime and tourism potential, calling for balanced development and the resolution of infrastructure bottlenecks.

Strategic economic hub on Iran’s southern coast

Hormozgan, with more than 900 kilometers of coastline stretching from Sistan-Baluchestan Province on the Sea of Oman to Bushehr on the Persian Gulf, has the country’s longest shoreline along the Persian Gulf and Makran coasts. It is home to Iran’s most strategic islands with vast oil and gas reserves. Covering over 71,000 square kilometers, it is the eighth-largest province by land area.

The province has long held a central role in Iran’s trade and development plans due to its proximity to key waterways. Historically known as part of the “Persian Sea,” the region offers exceptional advantages for maritime commerce and logistics.

Hormozgan is also known for its cultural and social cohesion, with longstanding ties between its Shiite and Sunni populations and communities from across Iran. Bandar Abbas, the provincial capital, is often described as “a small Iran” for its diverse demographic makeup and vibrant economic activity.

Officials said the president’s trip is expected to boost investment, improve infrastructure and address transportation issues related to the use of free zone vehicle plates, further solidifying Hormozgan’s role as a strategic economic hub.

