Uruguay voices concern over Israel’s seizure of Sumud flotilla

The Uruguayan government issued a statement on Thursday expressing serious concern over Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission sailing toward Gaza with the aim of delivering aid to a population devastated by war and famine.

The convoy, once consisting of 44 vessels and more than 500 activists from around 40 countries, had already faced multiple seizures at sea. By Friday morning, Israeli forces had dismantled the flotilla entirely, storming and seizing the Marinette — a Polish-flagged vessel with a crew of six — the last ship still at sea. Livestream video showed soldiers boarding the vessel and detaining those on board. In total, hundreds of activists from dozens of boats have been arrested.

Uruguay’s Foreign Ministry said it has been monitoring the situation closely, maintaining direct contact with the three Uruguayan nationals who took part in the initiative, their families, the foreign ministries of other participating countries, and Israeli officials. The government emphasized that it is working to ensure full diplomatic and consular protection for its citizens.

“Uruguay urges the Israeli government to respect the physical integrity and security of the participants in this initiative, and reiterates its call for the full respect of international humanitarian law,” the statement read.

Uruguay’s stance highlights growing international concern as aid groups warn that restrictions on humanitarian deliveries are deepening the crisis in Gaza.



