What’s in Tehran art galleries

An exhibition of paintings by Yazdan Sadi is underway at Saless Gallery. The exhibition will run until October 14 at the gallery located at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Zahra Parkah is underway at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Armored” will run until October 15 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Paintings by Sheida Qolipour are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Colorful Song of The Birds in My Garden” will continue until October 17 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* Paintings by Rozita Nosrati are on display in an exhibition at Doost Gallery.

Entitled “Present/Simple”, the exhibit will be running until November 4 at the gallery, which can be found at No. 4, 4th St. off Eshqyar St., Khorramshahr Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Elham Hossein Haji is on view in an exhibition at Sepand Gallery.

The exhibit named “To Be or Not to Be” will run until October 17 at the gallery located at No. 22, Sepand Alley, Ostad Jafar Shahri St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Saloumeh Pezashkpour, Nazanin Abdollahi, Mohammad Keshvari, Pouya Hashemi and Amin Momen is underway at Kavin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Trace of Absence” will be running until October 17 at the gallery located at No.24, Pesian St. Zaferanieh Neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by Milad Esmaeilianfard is currently on display in an exhibit at Binesh Gallery.

Named “Within the Unseen”, the exhibition runs until October 11 at the gallery located at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Nazanin Karimzadeh is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 13 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is showcasing paintings by Samira Abdi in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Caspian Blue” will run until October 17 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Hossein Mahjoubi is currently underway at Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit named “Echoes from the Beginning” will continue until October 14 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

SAB/