FM Araghchi marks 76th founding anniversary of PRC with congratulatory message

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended warm congratulations to the government and people of China on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, praising Beijing’s long-term development and reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

In a social media post published on Thursday, Araghchi said China’s progress since 1949 shows how a nation committed to independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening can secure advances that attract global attention. “As Iran’s comprehensive strategic partner, and regardless of any possible changes in the international environment, Iran will continue its cooperation with China,” he added, expressing confidence that bilateral cooperation would yield “fruitful results.”

Additionally, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated China on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, describing the Asian country as a key supporter of shared prosperity at the international level.

The Iranian president also highlighted that the complex and changing international and regional conditions make it increasingly essential to strengthen and expand bilateral relations.

Pezeshkian expressed optimism that mutual respect and common interests will further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

The diplomatic messages follow a high-level Iranian visit to China led by President Masoud Pezeshkian. Pezeshkian headed a delegation to Beijing on August 31 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus summits, which brought together leaders and senior officials from more than 30 countries.

Speaking on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Beijing on September 2, President Pezeshkian told Chinese counterparts that Iran is prepared to work with China “under any circumstances” to raise bilateral relations to their highest level. “We are ready for cooperation for the implementation of all provisions of the comprehensive 25-year agreement of the two countries,” he said, describing Beijing as a “strong and determined friend and ally.”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also praised China’s long-term pursuit of development and self-reliance following Iranian President’s visit. In his message on X, the Leader underscored the importance of deepening strategic cooperation with Beijing across political, economic and security fields and called on both countries to continue expanding ties that serve their mutual interests.

Iranian officials noted the recent exchanges as part of a longer strategic trajectory between Tehran and Beijing — one built on shared interests in economic cooperation, regional stability, and long-term strategic engagement.