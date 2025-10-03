Landmark Iran-Russia partnership treaty officially takes effect

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, in a statement, announced that the Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is legally binding as of October 2, 2025.

“The conclusion of the treaty mirrors the willpower of leaders of the two countries to further deepen and enhance relations in all areas of mutual interest based on mutual respect, good neighborliness and common interests of the two nations,” read the statement.

“The Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a milestone in the history of relations between the two countries and envisions the upgrading of cordial ties between the two nations in various areas of mutual interest,” the statement also read.

“By specifying areas and priorities of cooperation between the two countries, this significant document delineates a bright framework for the enhancement of relations in different diplomatic, economic, trade, scientific-technological, energy, investment, defense cultural and other areas and lays the groundwork for coordination and synergy to serve mutual interests and boost cooperation to safeguard international peace and security and face growing threats and challenges against the rule of law on the international stage as well as the principles and objectives of the UN Charter,” said the statement.

“Being cognizant of the fundamental significance of safeguarding the principles and objectives of the UN Charter in order to protect international peace and security, Iran and Russia spare no effort to safeguard multilateralism and respect for international law, including through the enhancement of cooperation within the framework of multilateral mechanisms and organizations such the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” the statement added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has also announced that the treaty has officially come into effect, marking a landmark in bilateral relations.

The Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed on 17 January 2025, by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, is a treaty for the improvement of ties between the two nations.

Under the deal, Iran and Russia aim to significantly enhance their collaboration across all sectors, including defense, energy, finance, transportation, industries, agriculture, culture, science, and technology. Th treaty marks a turning point, opening a new chapter in reciprocal ties between the two sides.

"This treaty reflects a strategic choice at the highest level of political leadership in Russia and Iran, aimed at strengthening comprehensive friendly relations and good neighborliness,” the Russian Foreign Ministry has noted.

Moscow has also emphasized that the development is a key watershed in the history of relations between the two countries, upgrading their partnership to a new level.

The treaty is seen as a reflection of the strategic alignment between Russia and Iran. It aims to boost cooperation on all fronts, including economic and military.