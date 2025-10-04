Rail passenger transportation up 3% in H1

TEHRAN – Iran’s rail network carried 15.8 million intercity and suburban passengers in the first half of the current Iranian year (March–September 2025), a three percent increase compared to the same period last year, official data showed.

According to the Railway Company’s Directorate for Planning and Passenger Services Monitoring, passenger number stood at 15.4 million in the first six months of the previous year.

A total of 36,801 trainsets were operated during the period, representing a six percent rise year-on-year.

Passenger-kilometers reached 8.16 billion, up two percent from the same period last year.

The figures reflect steady growth in the rail sector as authorities pursue efficiency-oriented and fast-track infrastructure projects to boost capacity and modal share.

EF/MA