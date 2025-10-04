'Path to women’s health begins with awareness, self-care'

TEHRAN – Highlighting the fact that the path to women's health begins with awareness and self-care, the deputy health minister underscored that breast cancer prevention begins at home and continues at medical centers.

Breast cancer is not just an account of the death toll caused by the disease; it is the story of the heavy burden borne by the women, families, and society, the health ministry quoted Alireza Raeisi as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed annually from October 1 to 31.

Women’s awareness and self-care, distinguishing body changes, and regular screenings can save thousands of lives, he noted.

Self-care does not just mean self-examination or paying attention to symptoms; it means awareness, informed decision-making, and the appropriate use of the health system at the proper time. It is an asset; once instilled in society, self-awareness will make each individual their own primary physician, and the family physician can lead and complement this asset. In fact, family physicians and referral systems are the loops that transform individual awareness into collective action, without which even the highest levels of health literacy may be ineffective, the official further noted.

Family physicians and the referral system are the main pillars of prevention and diagnosis in the country, so that Iranian women do not wander in hospitals and clinics for a simple concern.

Family physician teams do not merely provide medical services; they are permanent companions of the families, they pursue the family’s health from daily life problems to the most specialized cases, and the referral system is a bridge to ensure no symptom is ignored, and no late-stage diagnosis of a health concern, Raeisi said.

Breast cancer prevention is not just a prescription for women; it is a message for the whole society. A society that values prevention will have a healthier, more equitable, and less costly future, the official stressed.

The official went on to stress the social and economic factors influencing the health, saying that access to quality services and health endurance, as well as socioeconomic support, will make health recommendations more effective.

Breast cancer is the most common silent cancer among women, and the way patients are treated plays a significant role in the treatment process.

According to Nahid Nafissi, every 40 minutes, a woman in Iran is diagnosed with breast cancer, and this number is expected to double by 2030. Women need to undergo periodic screenings until the age of 40 to detect the disease in its early stages, Mehr news agency reported.

Genetic factors may account for 15 percent of breast cancers in women, but unhealthy lifestyle, fast food consumption, physical inactivity, and late childbearing are among other main factors contributing to the development of the disease.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to create awareness, honour the millions of lives affected by breast cancer, and reaffirm our global commitment to equitable access to care and improved survival for all. This year, it is observed with the theme of ‘Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters’.

Every breast cancer diagnosis is personal. Behind every diagnosis is a story of courage, resilience, and hope. This theme reminds us that breast cancer touches the lives of women and their families around the world differently, and that every journey deserves compassion, dignity, and support. This year’s theme recognizes the diversity of experiences and reinforces the need for compassionate, timely, and quality care for all—regardless of geography, income, or background.

The goal of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2025 is to highlight the importance of health promotion, early detection, and timely diagnosis linked to comprehensive treatment.

It also aims to foster multisectoral partnerships by engaging stakeholders to co-create and amplify impact, and promote equitable access to quality care.

Breast cancer in Iran

Based on the surveys conducted in the last 30 years, breast cancer has the highest prevalence, 12 percent, among women in Iran, constituting 26 percent of women’s cancers.

In Iran, breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death in women, as around 30 percent of patients die each year, nearly as much as the world average.

With the support of the World Health Organization, the national cancer control program has been developed, which sets out the Ministry of Health’s roadmap up to the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

The purpose of the program is to reduce cancer prevalence and mortality while improving the quality of patients’ lives, which can serve as a model for other countries, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The program includes two important documents, namely, “development of national cancer care network” and “development of cancer human resources”, which resulted in the establishment of the early diagnostic centers.

