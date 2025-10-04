Foreign ambassadors tour historic sites in downtown Tehran

TEHRAN — In celebration of Tehran Week, several foreign ambassadors and diplomats visited prominent historical landmarks across District 12 in downtown Tehran.

Representatives and their families from the embassies of Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Japan, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Chile, Cuba, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, and the Philippines participated in the event, Mehr reported on Saturday.

They first paid a visit to Abgineh Museum (museum of glass and ceramics of Iran). Saint Mary Church was the second place visited by the diplomatic delegation. This church was built in 1938, at the same time as the Armenian population of the capital increased, and was consecrated in 1945 under the name of Saint Mary Church. The museum of Archbishop Ardak Manukian is also located there.

On their third visit, the diplomatic delegation visited the Adrian Temple (a Zoroastrian fire temple) in Tehran. This building was opened in December 1917 with the help of Zoroastrians from Tehran, Yazd, Kerman, Shiraz and Kashan.

The delegation then visited the Haim Synagogue, which is the National Museum of the Jews and the first museum of the Jews in Iran. The building of this museum was built in 1913 as the Museum of the Prayer of the Jews of Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the visits, Amir Qasemi, head of the Tehran Municipality’s tourism office, said that today's visit is the 12th tour of diplomats from embassies located in Iran since 2023, which has received good feedback in introducing Tehran's tourist attractions to the world.

He added: “By conducting these tours, the diplomats become ambassadors of Tehran to their countries, and during these visits they become familiar with the historical and cultural identity and antiquity of the city of Tehran.”

KD