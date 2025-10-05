A deep dive into Iran-Pakistan: History, diplomacy, and culture

The Tehran Times partnered with the Pakistani embassy in Tehran to produce a special edition on Iran-Pakistan ties and the various aspects of their historically cordial relationship.

Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan's sovereignty following its independence in August 1947. For decades, the two nations enjoyed mostly untroubled relations and have grown especially close in recent years.

Published on Sunday, the Tehran Times special issue opens with a historical overview, then delves into details of political, defense, and economic connections.

It also features stories of people-to-people exchanges, as well as Pakistan's heritage and natural attractions. The are reports that touch upon some of the diverse activities of the Pakistani embassy in Iran as well.

https://media.mehrnews.com/d/2025/10/05/0/5711847.pdf