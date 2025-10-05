Yemen wages new Israeli operation 

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces have launched a new “high-precision” military operation against the Israeli occupation regime.

An advanced Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, equipped with “multiple warheads”, was used to target sensitive Israeli sites in the occupied al-Quds area (Jerusalem).

In a televised statement, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said the attack was a response to recent developments and atrocities in Gaza, and a show of support for the Palestinian people.

Though Israel has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s “peace” offer, its raids on Gaza has killed at least 66 Palestinians and injured over 250, the Gaza health ministry reported on Sunday.

Yemen’s Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the strike “successfully achieved its objectives, causing millions of Zionist settlers to flee in panic to shelters.”

The operation, he stated, was a direct response to “genocidal crimes” against Palestinians and an expression of solidarity with their ongoing struggle.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized that they are “closely monitoring developments in light of the latest events in Gaza and in coordination with Palestinian resistance groups.

The statement noted that Yemeni forces will act accordingly on the battlefield in a manner that “ensures the fulfillment of the just demands of our oppressed Palestinian people, particularly the cessation of the Zionist aggression and the lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

It further stressed that Yemeni support operations would continue until the genocide in Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army reported the detection of a missile launched from Yemeni territory toward occupied Palestine.

Following the report, air raid sirens were triggered in central areas and near the western Dead Sea.

Hebrew media outlets also reported hearing several explosions in the central region, suggesting that the blasts were likely the result of missile interception attempts.

In response to the attack, Israeli media reported that Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv temporarily closed its airspace, a move seen as part of heightened Israeli security measures.

This latest development is part of an ongoing series of military actions by the Yemeni Armed Forces targeting Israeli positions, which they have declared are acts of support for the Palestinian people and retaliation for the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

In November 2023, Yemen opened a support front for Gaza targeting Israeli vessels in the Red Sea as well as ships docking at Israeli ports. The naval blockade expanded as the genocide intensified with regular missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities.

