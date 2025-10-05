Georgia’s post-election unrest tests government and opposition claims

Thousands rallied in central Tbilisi on Saturday as local elections proceeded, with clashes erupting after some demonstrators moved toward the presidential palace.

Police deployed water cannon, pepper spray, and tear gas after the Interior Ministry declared the rally unlawful; video showed barricades, fires, and attempts to breach fencing around the compound.

The ruling Georgian Dream party said it won control across municipalities, with preliminary results pointing to decisive victories, including a strong mayoral showing in Tbilisi.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hailed more than 1.1 million votes and high shares nationwide, while opposition groups—some boycotting—alleged fraud and coercion at polling sites.

Authorities reported detentions of rally organizers overnight and signaled additional arrests, citing efforts to identify those involved in violence. The Health Ministry said six protesters and 21 police officers were hospitalized, including one officer in serious condition.

Saturday’s confrontation caps months of demonstrations following last year’s disputed parliamentary vote and the government’s pause in EU accession steps.

Officials frame recent laws and policies as transparency and order measures; critics warn of shrinking civic space, keeping Georgia’s political trajectory under close domestic and international scrutiny.