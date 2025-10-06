Non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi province up 34% in H1

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi province, in the northeast of Iran, rose 34 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as compared to the first half of the previous year, according to a provincial official.

Amir Reza Rajabi, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, stated: "In the first six months of this year, the province's exports reached $1.175 billion, a 34 percent growth compared to the same period last year, and the foreign trade balance also set a record of $830 million."

He reiterated: "The province's foreign trade balance has reached a new record of $830 million, indicating positive economic performance. Furthermore, the province's exports in the first six months of this year reached $1.175 billion, a 34 percent growth compared to the same period last year."

The official further announced: "Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Pakistan, and China are the eight main destinations for our products. Of course, the province's export destinations cover more than 60 countries, but these eight countries rank highest in terms of volume and value. Additionally, in some cases, we have experienced growth of over 100 percent in export volume and value, such as export shipments to Russia, India, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, and Syria."

He went on to say: "In the first six months of this year, 50 percent of the province's exports were concentrated in the industrial sector, 25 percent in mineral products, 20 percent in agriculture, and the remaining five percent were from the handicraft sector, such as carpets, and petrochemical products based on oil. In terms of the type of exported materials, polyethylene compound, saffron, pistachios, iron rods and rebars, steel industry alloys such as ferrochrome, construction flooring, and edible bird eggs have the most foreign customers. We have also seen a significant increase in the volume and value of the province's exports in machinery, cement, and other construction materials."

The director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department continued: "Given trade contracts and the facilitation of customs affairs, we believe this trend will continue in the second half of the year. New customers are now in negotiations with the province's industries, and it is predicted that by the end of the [Iranian calendar] year 1404 (March 20, 2026), the export basket of Khorasan Razavi province will be able to maintain this 34 percent growth record, both in terms of volume and value."

As previously announced by an official with the province’s customs department, the value of non-oil export from Khorasan Razavi province increased by 34 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1403 (ended on March 20).

Javad Jafari said that 3.463 million tons of non-oil goods worth $2.251 billion were exported from the province in the past year, indicating also 18 percent rise in terms of weight, year on year.

The official further stated that 2.912 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $1.7 billion had been exported from the province in the year 1402.

The province’s main exported items last year were agricultural products, pistachios and saffron, polyethylene compounds, and metal products, Jafari said, adding that the major destination countries for Khorasan Razavi’s exported goods during this period were Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Iraq.

He further announced that 321,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $786 million were imported to the province last year, with six percent rise in value, and seven percent growth in weight, as compared to the preceding year.

The most imported goods during this period were cotton, yarn, smartphones, gold bars, and rice, and the major sources of imported goods were the United Arab Emirates, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.

MA