Niavaran Complex to host ‘Journey to the Past’ educational event for children

TEHRAN – A special educational program titled “Journey to the Past” will be held at the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran, aiming to introduce children and teenagers to Iran’s rich history and cultural heritage.

The event coincides with National Children’s Day and will take place over two days — Wednesday, October 8, and Saturday, October 11, 2025 — from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the southern porch of the palace complex, CHTN reported.

The program is set to welcome students from both boys’ and girls’ elementary schools. A child and adolescent facilitator will guide participants through a symbolic “Journey to the Past,” using creative performances, group games, music, movement, and live piano to bring contemporary history and the palace’s unique atmosphere to life.

KD

