Iraq's tourism revenues jump 25% to $5.7 billion

TEHRAN – Iraq’s tourism revenues rose 25% to $5.7 billion in 2024, up from $4.6 billion the previous year, driven by a surge in religious tourism and cultural heritage visits.

According to data released on Saturday by economic analyst Nabil al-Marsoumi, figures place Iraq seventh among Arab countries in terms of tourism income, following the United Arab Emirates ($57 billion), Saudi Arabia ($41 billion), Egypt ($15.3 billion), Morocco ($11.3 billion), Qatar ($8.4 billion), and Jordan ($7.2 billion).

The growth highlights Iraq’s efforts to revive a sector that had long been hampered by conflict and instability. Improved security conditions have encouraged more international visitors, particularly to religious and historic sites across the country, Iraqi News reported.

“Iraq’s tourism sector is gradually recovering and gaining momentum,” al-Marsoumi said, citing the increasing number of foreign pilgrims and ongoing cultural restoration initiatives.

Religious tourism remains a major contributor to Iraq’s earnings, with millions of Shia pilgrims visiting the holy cities of Karbala, Najaf, and Samarra annually. Peak visitor numbers occur during events such as Ashura and Arbaeen, drawing travelers from Iran, India, Pakistan and other countries.

In addition to pilgrimage, Iraq’s ancient heritage sites are attracting growing interest. Projects such as the restoration of Babylon and the Ishtar Gate have helped boost the country’s cultural tourism profile.

President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid said Iraq’s improving stability was key to the tourism rebound. In late 2024, Rashid announced that Baghdad had been chosen as the 2025 Arab Tourism Capital, a designation he said would showcase the city’s “rich history and cultural legacy.”

