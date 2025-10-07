Austria to host commemoration ceremony for Mahmoud Farshchian 

TEHRAN – The cultural attaché office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Austria, in collaboration with the Hafez and Hammer-Purgstall Cultural Association in Austria and the Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna, will hold a memorial event for the renowned Iranian painter and master of Persian miniature Mahmoud Farshchian, who passed away in August at the age of 95.

The commemoration ceremony titled “Poet of Color & Love” will be held on October 17 and aims to honor the artistic achievements and lifelong contributions of Farshchian, ILNA reported.

The event will serve as an opportunity to revisit and appreciate Farshchian’s enduring legacy in the fields of art and culture.

At the event, a selection of Farshchian’s works will be exhibited, and a series of specialized talks will be delivered on the philosophy of art and Iranian cultural heritage.

Speakers at the ceremony include the founder of Farshchian University Bahman Namvar Motlagh, professor of architecture in Vienna Dipl. Ing. Golmar Mina Kamginger Khatibi, master Iranian painters Mohammad Mastandehi and Fargol Leila Khatibi, lecturer and researcher in philosophy of art Mohammad Hashemi, and senior lecturer in political philosophy, cultural studies, and civilization, and executive director of the Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna Reza Gholami.

Born in 1930 in Isfahan, Mahmoud Farshchian was celebrated as one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Iranian art, known for his exquisite works inspired by Persian literature and religious texts.

Farshchian’s work is renowned for its intricate craftsmanship, blending traditional Persian miniature techniques with innovative elements that breathe new life into classical themes. His art vividly captures the soul of Persian poetry, religious stories, and spiritual symbolism, creating compositions that are both visually stunning and deeply meaningful. His mastery lies in the delicate balance of tradition and innovation—crafting vibrant, flowing lines, circular motifs, and dynamic colors that evoke emotion and transcend cultural boundaries.

Throughout his illustrious career, Farshchian’s artworks have traveled the globe, exhibited in prestigious cities such as Paris, New York, Chicago, and Tokyo. Many of his pieces have been gifted by Iranian officials as symbols of Iran’s rich cultural heritage. His contributions earned him numerous accolades, reaffirming his status as a national treasure.

With intricate details, dynamic compositions, and a masterful use of color and symbolism, Farshchian transforms the canvas into a sacred space where grief and hope intertwine. These paintings not only preserve the historical memory of Karbala but also evoke timeless lessons of faith, justice, and resistance against oppression.

Farshchian’s influence extended beyond his brush. He served as a professor and director at Iran’s University of Tehran’s Faculty of Fine Arts, shaping generations of artists who continue to carry forward his artistic vision.

Despite his international recognition, Farshchian remained rooted in his Iranian identity. His art drew inspiration from Persian poetry, the Quran, and sacred texts of Christianity and Judaism, creating a universal language of spiritual artistry. His ability to fuse tradition with modernity has earned him worldwide admiration, with scholars like Umberto Baldini, Italian art historian, describing him as a “phenomenon and a pivotal point in Iranian art.”

He significantly contributed to promoting Iranian art internationally, often invited to speak at universities and cultural institutions worldwide. Several books and scholarly articles have been published about his works, cementing his legacy as a master artist.

His name has been registered on Britain’s list of 2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st century, and collectors feel it a great honor to possess one of his creations.

Farshchian was among the 40 Iranian artists honored by the National Library and Archives of Iran for their outstanding works created about the tragedy of Ashura over the past century.

The Hafez and Hammer-Purgstall Cultural Association, founded and directed by Hassan Javaheri, is an intellectual, philosophical, scientific, and cultural network without borders. It has been shaped through the collaboration of Iranian scholars residing in Austria, along with the support of European (particularly Austrian) scientists, thinkers, and cultural figures.

The Association’s mission is to foster dialogue, critical reflection, and cooperation in the fields of philosophy, Iranian studies, and Persian language and literature, while also promoting stronger cultural relations between Iran and Austria.

The Association currently operates through several main departments, each dedicated to a specific field of intellectual, cultural, artistic, or literary activity. Among these, the Iranian Wisdom House in Vienna stands out as the leading department for philosophical and scientific initiatives.

It is headed by Reza Gholami, senior lecturer in political philosophy and cultural and civilizational studies, and faculty member at the Research Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies in Tehran. Under his direction, the Iranian Wisdom House has become a hub for academic discussions and philosophical dialogue, with many of its events held in English and accessible online to an international audience.

Other cultural, artistic, and literary activities of the Association are organized through its additional departments, which contribute to the broader mission of deepening cultural understanding and preserving humanistic values worldwide.

The Association’s events are hosted in various venues—universities, cultural centers, libraries, and cafés—and often take place in the Avicenna Hall of the Iranian Cultural Representation in Austria, which also provides moral and financial support.

Remaining free of ideological or political affiliations, the Hafez and Hammer-Purgstall Cultural Association bases its work on wisdom, rationality, fairness, and ethics, with a strong commitment to respecting Austrian laws and values.

SS/SAB

