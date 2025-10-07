Iranian short “Mania” honored at Japan’s Top Indie Film Awards 

TEHRAN- Iranian short film “Mania,” directed and produced by Maryam Sharifzadeh, has garnered significant recognition at the recent Summer Edition of the Top Indie Film Awards in Tokyo, Japan.

The film was honored with the Best Message award, and Farhad Mahmoudi received the Best Cinematography award for his collaboration on the project.

Additionally, Mansoureh Tork Zaban was nominated for Best Editing for her work on “Mania,” and the film was also a finalist for the Best Short film category.

“Mania” tells the story of a woman who begins to suspect her husband’s suspicious behavior. Her suspicions lead her to uncover a disturbing secret: he is involved in organ trafficking.

The Top Indie Film Awards is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the talent and passion of independent filmmakers worldwide. Unlike mainstream Hollywood productions that often prioritize branding and marketing over originality and artistic vision, this awards platform acknowledges the immense effort it takes to create a compelling film, regardless of budget constraints. The organization understands the challenges faced by indie filmmakers, from scripting to production, and aims to provide genuine recognition through a diverse array of awards. By doing so, the Top Indie Film Awards seeks to empower independent creators, helping them gain visibility and credibility in a competitive industry that frequently overlooks small-scale productions.

