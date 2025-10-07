UN to continue co-op with Iran on urban resilience, equitable access to housing

TEHRAN –Stefan Priesner, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Iran, has reaffirmed the ongoing support of the UN for Iran to make cities more resilient and improve equitable access to housing.

“By synergizing the Seventh National Development Plan (2023-2027) and the National Housing Movement with the United Nations Cooperation Framework, we can build a network of sustainable, equitable, and resilient cities that are better prepared for crises and promise a better future for all,” Transport and Urban Ministry website quoted Stefan Priesner as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing an event held on Tuesday, on the occasion of World Habitat Day, which fell on October 6 this year.

Priesner also appreciated the efforts made by the government and institutions, emphasizing the need to develop comprehensive housing policies and strengthen urban resilience against crises.

He pointed out that the UN Human Settlements Program and other organizations have already cooperated with Iran in different fields, including urban resilience, risk reduction, post-disaster reconstruction, and strengthening critical infrastructure such as hospitals.

Referring to the World Habitat Day theme, ‘urban crisis response’, he said today cities are at the forefront of global crises, from climate change to conflicts and inequalities; but at the same time, they are also considered the main platform for finding sustainable solutions.

The official lauded urban resilience and the role of local governments, mayors, women, and youth in addressing challenges, saying that Iran, like many countries, is facing a severe housing crisis; millions of families in Iran face serious challenges in accessing adequate housing, and the rents consume more than a third of household income.

From 1956 to 2024, Iran’s urban population increased 11 times, and today, more than 77 percent of people live in cities.

The official went on to commend the government’s policies for prioritizing housing in the Seventh National Development Plan; “Improving access to housing, reducing dilapidated structures, and utilizing modern construction technologies demonstrate Iran’s commitment to comprehensive and sustainable solutions.”

Urban crisis response

Marked on the first Monday of October each year, World Habitat Day 2025 focused on addressing urban crises such as climate change, human displacement, inequalities, and sustainable solutions for cities.

The United Nations designated World Habitat Day in 1985, the day reflects on the state of our towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

It is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns; it’s our collective responsibility for the future of the human habitat.

This year, the day fell on October 6; the Global Observance of World Habitat Day is linked to urban crisis response. The theme focused on addressing multiple crises affecting urban areas – including climate and conflicts – that are contributing to inequality, and promotes existing tools and approaches to effective crisis response.

The realization of the theme, ‘urban crisis response’, in Iran requires cooperation between executive agencies, scientific institutions, and public participation to provide sustainable settlements and healthy human habitats for current and future generations.

MT/MG

